 Skip to main content

Laars Heating Systems Company Recalls Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

  • Recalled Laars Boiler
  • Boiler rating plate, showing model and serial number
Name of Product:
Residential atmospheric gas-fired boilers
Hazard:

The blocked vent temperature switch (BVTS) can malfunction, which can cause the release of gases, including carbon monoxide (CO), into consumers’ homes, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 30, 2022
Units:

About 545 (In addition, about 26 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Laars Heating Systems Company toll-free at 888-454-3223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at warranty@laars.com or online at www.laars.com/voluntary-recall or www.laars.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves residential atmospheric gas-fired boilers manufactured from January 28, 2021 through January 12, 2022 and sold under the Laars Mini-Therm JX and Bradford White Brute Mini brand names. The following models and serial numbers are included and can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the on the right side of the boiler.

 

Model

Serial Number Range

JX050 or BJX050 (Laars Mini-Therm JX) 

V21306297 through V22311517

JX075 or BJX075 (Bradford White Brute Mini)

V21306262 through V21311453 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Laars Heating Systems Company to arrange to have a certified technician install repairs at no cost to the consumer. Consumers who continue use of the boiler while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply distributors nationwide from January 2021 through January 2022 for between $6,000 and $8,000, including installation.
Manufacturer(s):
Laars Heating Systems Company, of Rochester, New Hampshire
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-176
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Laars Boiler
Laars Heating Systems Company Recalls Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

The blocked vent temperature switch (BVTS) can malfunction, which can cause the release of gases, including carbon monoxide (CO), into consumers’ homes, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Recalled FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

One of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls. 

Recalled Coda pendant light fixtures
Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella
SunVilla™ Corporation Recalls Solar LED Market Umbrellas Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6501)
TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The chairs can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Indoor Load Center Boxes
Schneider Electric™ Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

The load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product