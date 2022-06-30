Laars Heating Systems Company Recalls Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

The blocked vent temperature switch (BVTS) can malfunction, which can cause the release of gases, including carbon monoxide (CO), into consumers’ homes, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
About 545 (In addition, about 26 were sold in Canada)
Laars Heating Systems Company toll-free at 888-454-3223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at warranty@laars.com or online at www.laars.com/voluntary-recall or www.laars.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves residential atmospheric gas-fired boilers manufactured from January 28, 2021 through January 12, 2022 and sold under the Laars Mini-Therm JX and Bradford White Brute Mini brand names. The following models and serial numbers are included and can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the on the right side of the boiler.
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
JX050 or BJX050 (Laars Mini-Therm JX)
|
V21306297 through V22311517
|
JX075 or BJX075 (Bradford White Brute Mini)
|
V21306262 through V21311453
Consumers should immediately contact Laars Heating Systems Company to arrange to have a certified technician install repairs at no cost to the consumer. Consumers who continue use of the boiler while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
