 Skip to main content

Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Kubota RTV-X1100CR Utility Vehicle – Front View
  • Recalled Kubota RTV-X1100CR Utility Vehicle – Rear View
Name of Product:
Kubota RTV-X1100C Model Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

The floor mats on the recalled Kubota utility vehicles can warp or degrade and interfere with the throttle pedal, posing crash and injury hazards. 

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
November 04, 2021
Units:

About 48,875

Consumer Contact

Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at  https://www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices, or online at www.kubotausa.com and click Contact at the bottom of the page for additional information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2013 through 2021 base model Kubota RTV-X1100C Utility Vehicles. Specific models may include an additional letter after the “C,” for example, 1100CR. Recalled units have serial numbers ranging from 10001 through 67546. The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate also on the side of the unit. The serial number is also on the data plate.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Authorized Kubota dealer.  If the floormat is warped or degraded, consumers will receive a new floormat installed by the dealer that will be secured by rivets to the floor. If the utility vehicles floormat is not warped or degraded, the dealer will complete a modification to the existing floormat by trimming the mat and then securing it by rivets to the floor. Kubota is contacting all known consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kubota has received one report of a loss of control that resulted in black eyes and minor bruising.

Sold At

Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from April 2013 through September 2021 for between $21,300 and $22,950.

Manufactured In:
United States
Distributor(s):

Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas

Recall number:
22-705
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Kubota RTV-X1100CR Utility Vehicle – Front View
Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The floor mats on the recalled Kubota utility vehicles can warp or degrade and interfere with the throttle pedal, posing crash and injury hazards. 

Recalled 2022 Husqvarna TE 150i motorcycle
KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The retaining “R” clips on the front brake caliper pin can fall out, causing the front brakes to fail, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 fork steerer tube showing the integrated (hidden) cable routing
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Recalled ElliptiGO Arc bicycle (side and front views)
ElliptiGO Recalls Arc Model Stand-Up Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Recalled Luyuan GBMOTO Monster-G Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40I)
Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Recalled Venom E-Madix 1300w 48V E-A050 Electric ATV
Venom Motorsports Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively on VenomMotorsports.com

The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death.  The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov