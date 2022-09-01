Kolan Recalls Children’s Sandals Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 100
Kolan toll-free at 888-928-5118 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at kolanllc@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kolan’s Otter MOMO children’s sandals. The sandals were sold in brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723) and in children’s sizes 6 to 12. Otter MOMO is printed on the inside of the shoe. The model, batch number #LIANG2201 and the size are printed on the inside of the heel straps.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sandals and contact Kolan for information on how to properly dispose of the shoes and receive a full refund. Kolan is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Kolan LLC, of Foster City, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.