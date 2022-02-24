Kelly Wynne Recalls Children’s Handbags Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Mama & Me MINI children’s leather handbags. The recalled handbags measure about 6.5 inches high, 9.5 inches wide and 3.25 inches deep and were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe. The handbags have a top zipper, an interior slip pocket and a detachable, 21 inch-long, gold and leather strap that can be shortened or removed. The Kelly Wynne logo is printed on a golden sewn-in label located on the inside of the handbag. The following SKU and UPC numbers combinations can be found on the order invoice: SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288.