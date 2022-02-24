Kelly Wynne Recalls Children’s Handbags Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud of the children’s handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 1,050
Kelly Wynne LLC collect at 512-472-5762 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@kellywynne.com, or online at https://kellywynne.com/pages/consumerinformation or kellywynne.com and click on Consumer Information at the bottom of the page for more information.
Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime, email contact@nordstrom.com, or online at https://www.nordstrom.com/browse/customer-service/product-recalls or www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Mama & Me MINI children’s leather handbags. The recalled handbags measure about 6.5 inches high, 9.5 inches wide and 3.25 inches deep and were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe. The handbags have a top zipper, an interior slip pocket and a detachable, 21 inch-long, gold and leather strap that can be shortened or removed. The Kelly Wynne logo is printed on a golden sewn-in label located on the inside of the handbag. The following SKU and UPC numbers combinations can be found on the order invoice: SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled handbags away from children and contact Kelly Wynne for a full refund if purchased at kellywynne.com or contact Nordstrom if purchased at Nordstrom.com. Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom are contacting all known purchasers directly, and will provide pre-paid shipping labels for consumers to return the recalled product for a full refund.
None reported
Kelly Wynne LLC, of Austin, Texas
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.