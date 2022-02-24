 Skip to main content

Kelly Wynne Recalls Children’s Handbags Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

  Recalled Mama & Me MINI handbag in coral/purple python – sold exclusively at Kelly Wynne.com
  • Recalled Mama & Me MINI handbag in taupe
  • Recalled Mama & Me MINI handbag in coral
Name of Product:
Mama & Me MINI Children’s Handbags
Hazard:

The metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud of the children’s handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 24, 2022
Units:

About 1,050

Consumer Contact

Kelly Wynne LLC collect at 512-472-5762 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@kellywynne.com, or online at https://kellywynne.com/pages/consumerinformation or kellywynne.com and click on Consumer Information at the bottom of the page for more information.


Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime, email contact@nordstrom.com, or online at https://www.nordstrom.com/browse/customer-service/product-recalls or www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Mama & Me MINI children’s leather handbags. The recalled handbags measure about 6.5 inches high, 9.5 inches wide and 3.25 inches deep and were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe. The handbags have a top zipper, an interior slip pocket and a detachable, 21 inch-long, gold and leather strap that can be shortened or removed. The Kelly Wynne logo is printed on a golden sewn-in label located on the inside of the handbag. The following SKU and UPC numbers combinations can be found on the order invoice: SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled handbags away from children and contact Kelly Wynne for a full refund if purchased at kellywynne.com or contact Nordstrom if purchased at Nordstrom.com. Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom are contacting all known purchasers directly, and will provide pre-paid shipping labels for consumers to return the recalled product for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at kellywynne.com and nordstrom.com from July 2020 through October 2021 for about $28.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Kelly Wynne LLC, of Austin, Texas

Recall number:
22-731
Recalled Mama & Me MINI handbag in coral/purple python – sold exclusively at Kelly Wynne.com
Kelly Wynne Recalls Children's Handbags Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov