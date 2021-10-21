KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2021 and 2022 Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road closed course/competition motorcycles: Husqvarna 2022 TE 150i, 2022 TE 250i, 2022 TE 300i, 2022 FE 350, 2022 FE 501; and GASGAS 2021 EC 300 and 2022 EC 250. The model number sticker for Husqvarna motorcycles is located on its side panels; on GASGAS motorcycles, the sticker is located on the side of the rear fender. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

Model year 2021 motorcycles will have the letter M in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

Model year 2022 motorcycles will have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.