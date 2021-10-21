 Skip to main content

KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Husqvarna and GASGAS Off-Road closed course competition motorcycles
Hazard:

The retaining “R” clips on the front brake caliper pin can fall out, causing the front brakes to fail, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 21, 2021
Units:

About 1,840 (In addition, 265 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycle toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html and click on “Safety Information” located at the bottom of the page or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/safety-information.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/safety-information.html.

To determine if your motorcyle is subject to this recall, check your vehicle  identification number “VIN” at: https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or click on https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/service-and-safety-check.html.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2021 and 2022 Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road closed course/competition motorcycles:  Husqvarna 2022 TE 150i, 2022 TE 250i, 2022 TE 300i, 2022 FE 350, 2022 FE 501; and GASGAS 2021 EC 300 and 2022 EC 250.  The model number sticker for Husqvarna motorcycles is located on its side panels; on GASGAS motorcycles, the sticker is located on the side of the rear fender. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.  The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

Model year 2021 motorcycles will have the letter M in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).  The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head. 

Model year 2022 motorcycles will have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).  The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled closed course competition motorcycles and contact an authorized Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves inspecting the retaining “R” clips for correct mounting.  Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from May 2021 through August 2021 for between $9,500 and $11,500. 

 

Manufactured In:
Austria
Importer(s):

KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio

Recall number:
22-702
