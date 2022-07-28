KTM North America Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The motorcycle’s connecting rod can break, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 3,310
KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ktm.com/en-us.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html and click on “Safety Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page. To determine if your motorcycle is subject to this recall, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” at: https://www.ktm.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/service-and-safety-check.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS closed course competition motorcycles with models KTM 2022 125 SX, 125 XC, 150 SX, Husqvarna TC 125 and GASGAS MC 125. Model numbers are printed on the side panel or rear fender. The KTM motorcycles are orange, black and white with a white KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled closed course competition motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the CDI box. KTM is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio
