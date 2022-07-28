 Skip to main content

KTM North America Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 2022 KTM 125 SX
  • Recalled 2022 KTM 150 SX
  • Recalled 2022 GASGAS MC 125
  • Recalled 2022 KTM 125 XC
  • Recalled 2022 Husqvarna TC 125
Name of Product:
Closed Course Competition Motorcycles
Hazard:

The motorcycle’s connecting rod can break, posing crash and injury hazards.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 3,310

Consumer Contact

KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ktm.com/en-us.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html  and click on “Safety Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page. To determine if your motorcycle is subject to this recall, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” at: https://www.ktm.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html  or  https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/service-and-safety-check.html.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS closed course competition motorcycles with models KTM 2022 125 SX, 125 XC, 150 SX, Husqvarna TC 125 and GASGAS MC 125. Model numbers are printed on the side panel or rear fender. The KTM motorcycles are orange, black and white with a white KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled closed course competition motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the CDI box. KTM is contacting all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycle dealers nationwide from March 2021 through March 2022 for between $7,200 and $8,100.
Manufacturer(s):
KTM AG, of Austria
Importer(s):

KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio

Distributor(s):
KTM North America Inc., Husqvarna Motorcycles North America Inc., and GASGAS Motorcycles, of Murrieta Calif.
Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
22-762
