Jungle Jumparoo Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Jungle Jumparoo
Name of Product:
Jungle Jumparoo Children’s Toys
Hazard:

The toys’ yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 09, 2022
Units:

About 350

Consumer Contact

Jungle Jumparoo toll-free at 888-980-5867 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, online at www.JungleJumparoo.com/alert or www.JungleJumparoo.com and click on Recall Alert at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jungle Jumparoo children’s toys. The toys have a blue metal base, a black rubber tube, and two blue, green, red, and yellow vertical metal poles to hold onto when jumping. They measure 77 inches tall by 55 inches wide by 55 deep. Only the large Jungle Jumparoo toys are included in this recall. The Jungle Jumparoo logo and the phase “a wild way to bounce” are printed on the tube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Jungle Jumparoo for information on how to properly dispose of the yellow poles and to receive free replacement poles, including shipping. Jungle Jumparoo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At:
Online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse and Wayfair from November 2018 through March 2019 for about $350.
Importer(s):

JungleJump LLC, dba Jungle Jumparoo, of American Fork, Utah

Distributor(s):
JungleJump LLC, dba Jungle Jumparoo, of American Fork, Utah
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-750
