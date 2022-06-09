Jungle Jumparoo Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The toys’ yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 350
Jungle Jumparoo toll-free at 888-980-5867 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, online at www.JungleJumparoo.com/alert or www.JungleJumparoo.com and click on Recall Alert at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Jungle Jumparoo children’s toys. The toys have a blue metal base, a black rubber tube, and two blue, green, red, and yellow vertical metal poles to hold onto when jumping. They measure 77 inches tall by 55 inches wide by 55 deep. Only the large Jungle Jumparoo toys are included in this recall. The Jungle Jumparoo logo and the phase “a wild way to bounce” are printed on the tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Jungle Jumparoo for information on how to properly dispose of the yellow poles and to receive free replacement poles, including shipping. Jungle Jumparoo is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
JungleJump LLC, dba Jungle Jumparoo, of American Fork, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.