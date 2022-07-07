 Skip to main content

John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled John Deere lawn tractor
Name of Product:
John Deere X380 and X390 Lawn Tractors
Hazard:

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 07, 2022
Units:

About 160 (In addition, about 30 were sold in Canada) 

 

Consumer Contact

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ or www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.  

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere lawn tractors, models X380 and X390.

The tractors are green and yellow. John Deere and the model are printed on the side. The serial number is located on the frame on the front right side of the machine near the engine. Recalled serial number ranges are as follows:

Model

Serial Number Range

X380 – No deck

1M0X380DXNM130065 through 1M0X380DXNM130068

X380 – 48 in. deck

1M0X380AXNM132496 through 1M0X380AXNM132575

X380 – 54 in. deck

1M0X380BXNM131269, 1M0X380BXNM131261, 

1M0X380BXNM131277 through 1M0X380BXNM131302, 

1M0X380BXNM131306 through 1M0X380BXNM131310 and 1M0X380BXNM131312
 

X390 – 48 in. deck

  

1M0X390AXNM131261 through 1M0X390AXNM131295 and 1M0X390AXNM131298 through 1M0X390AXNM131300

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the lawn tractor not braking properly. One minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions has been reported.

Sold At:
John Deere dealers nationwide and online at John Deere.com from April 2022 through May 2022 for between $5,000 and $6,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-756
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Fugleman® UT 10 E
Segway Powersports Recalls Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled John Deere lawn tractor
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
Yamaha Recalls Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

Recalled Brompton Electric Folding Bicycle
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Foldable Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.   

Recalled Nautilus T618 Treadmill
Nautilus Recalls Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can start on their own, posing a fall hazard to a user.

Recalled Intimidator and Mahindra branded Classic 750 UTV
Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures, resulting in a stuck throttle which can cause the brakes to fail to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 Intimidator GC1K vehicles, the onboard software does not prevent consumers from exceeding 15 mph when the seatbelt is disengaged, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product