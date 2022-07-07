John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 160 (In addition, about 30 were sold in Canada)
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ or www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere lawn tractors, models X380 and X390.
The tractors are green and yellow. John Deere and the model are printed on the side. The serial number is located on the frame on the front right side of the machine near the engine. Recalled serial number ranges are as follows:
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
X380 – No deck
|
1M0X380DXNM130065 through 1M0X380DXNM130068
|
X380 – 48 in. deck
|
1M0X380AXNM132496 through 1M0X380AXNM132575
|
X380 – 54 in. deck
|
1M0X380BXNM131269, 1M0X380BXNM131261,
1M0X380BXNM131277 through 1M0X380BXNM131302,
1M0X380BXNM131306 through 1M0X380BXNM131310 and 1M0X380BXNM131312
|
X390 – 48 in. deck
|
1M0X390AXNM131261 through 1M0X390AXNM131295 and 1M0X390AXNM131298 through 1M0X390AXNM131300
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of the lawn tractor not braking properly. One minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions has been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
