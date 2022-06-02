 Skip to main content

Joey Clothing Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Leveret children’s robes in black, blue and gray
  • Recalled Leveret children’s robes in navy, pink and purple
  • Recalled Leveret children’s robes in red and white
Name of Product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 15,930 (In addition, 16 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Joey Clothing Inc. toll-free at 844-338-3738 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at productrecall@leveret.com or online at www.leveret.com/pages/robesproductrecall or www.leveret.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Leveret branded children’s robes. The robes are made of cotton and nylon, have an attached hood, cuffed wrists, two functional front pockets and a detachable belt. The robes were sold in children’s sizes 12-18 months through size 14 and in the following colors: black, dark blue, green, gray, navy, pink, purple and white. The sewn-in neck label displays the brand Leveret, the robe’s size, material content, washing instructions and “Made in China.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Joey Clothing for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. Consumers who purchased the robes directly from Joey Clothing, Nordstrom Rack and Zulily will be contacted via email. 

Consumers must cut the robes in half and send photo proof of the destroyed robes and sewn-in label to receive a $30 refund via email at productrecall@leveret.com. Joey Clothing will refund $35 to consumers who a show a receipt of the full purchase price. Consumers without a receipt will be refunded $30.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at amazon.com, leveret.com, nordstromrack.com and zulily.com from November 2020 through January 2022 for between $30 and $35.
Importer(s):

Joey Clothing Inc., of Moonachie, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-145
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker
Asweets Recalls Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers Due to Strangulation Hazard

Rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate from the wheels and detach from the Activity Walkers, posing a strangulation hazard to young children.

Recalled Leveret children’s robes in black, blue and gray
Joey Clothing Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set - Front
Target Recalls Children’s Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Copper Pearl tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, fawn print
Copper Pearl Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Wonder & Wise-branded activity table
Asweets Recalls Wonder & Wise Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

Screws can become loose and/or detach from the xylophone component of the activity tables, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Free Birdees tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, green tractor print
Free Birdees Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product