Joey Clothing Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Joey Clothing for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. Consumers who purchased the robes directly from Joey Clothing, Nordstrom Rack and Zulily will be contacted via email.

Consumers must cut the robes in half and send photo proof of the destroyed robes and sewn-in label to receive a $30 refund via email at productrecall@leveret.com. Joey Clothing will refund $35 to consumers who a show a receipt of the full purchase price. Consumers without a receipt will be refunded $30.