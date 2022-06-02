Joey Clothing Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 15,930 (In addition, 16 in Canada)
Joey Clothing Inc. toll-free at 844-338-3738 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at productrecall@leveret.com or online at www.leveret.com/pages/robesproductrecall or www.leveret.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Leveret branded children’s robes. The robes are made of cotton and nylon, have an attached hood, cuffed wrists, two functional front pockets and a detachable belt. The robes were sold in children’s sizes 12-18 months through size 14 and in the following colors: black, dark blue, green, gray, navy, pink, purple and white. The sewn-in neck label displays the brand Leveret, the robe’s size, material content, washing instructions and “Made in China.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Joey Clothing for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. Consumers who purchased the robes directly from Joey Clothing, Nordstrom Rack and Zulily will be contacted via email.
Consumers must cut the robes in half and send photo proof of the destroyed robes and sewn-in label to receive a $30 refund via email at productrecall@leveret.com. Joey Clothing will refund $35 to consumers who a show a receipt of the full purchase price. Consumers without a receipt will be refunded $30.
None reported
Joey Clothing Inc., of Moonachie, New Jersey
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.