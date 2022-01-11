Inclinator Company of America Recalls Residential Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.
About 39,300
Inclinator Company toll-free at 833-620-2949 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.home-elevator-door-gap.com or www.inclinator.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Inclinator residential elevators manufactured from 1979 through 2021. Models include: Winding Drum (450 – 1,000 lb.), Hydraulic Drive, Chain Drive, Traction Drive and Overhead Cable Drum. Serial numbers are located on the elevator controllers, stamped on the rails, or on the outside of the drum for Winding Drum units. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.
Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact the manufacturers for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided on request.
None reported
