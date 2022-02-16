 Skip to main content

In-Things Recalls Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Saksoff5th.com

  • Recalled “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarf – Front
  • Recalled “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarf – Back
  • Recalled “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarf – close up
  • Back of side seam label
Name of Product:
Scarves
Hazard:

The recalled scarves fail to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 16, 2022
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

In-Things at 800-640-8749 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email saachi.recall@gmail.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at https://saachistyle.com/pages/product-safety-recall or https://saachistyle.com/ and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 100% sheer silk “SAACHI” branded “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarves. The scarves are pink in color and measure about 75 inches long by about 27.5 inches wide. “SAACHI” is printed on the front of the side seam label and the back of the label states “100% silk, Dry Clean Only, Made in China.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact In-Things Corporation to request a prepaid postage mailer to return the scarves for a full refund or a replacement product that meets flammability standards. The refund or replacement will be provided to the consumer once In-Things receives the scarf.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.saksoff5th.com from November 2020 through September 2021 for about $40.
Manufactured In:
China
Distributor(s):
In-Things Corporation, of White Plains, New York
Recall number:
22-084
Recalled "Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap" scarf – Front
