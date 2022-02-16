In-Things Recalls Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Saksoff5th.com

The recalled scarves fail to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 200
In-Things at 800-640-8749 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email saachi.recall@gmail.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at https://saachistyle.com/pages/product-safety-recall or https://saachistyle.com/ and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% sheer silk “SAACHI” branded “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarves. The scarves are pink in color and measure about 75 inches long by about 27.5 inches wide. “SAACHI” is printed on the front of the side seam label and the back of the label states “100% silk, Dry Clean Only, Made in China.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact In-Things Corporation to request a prepaid postage mailer to return the scarves for a full refund or a replacement product that meets flammability standards. The refund or replacement will be provided to the consumer once In-Things receives the scarf.
None reported
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.