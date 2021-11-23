 Skip to main content

Impex Fitness Recalls Dumbbell Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled OBB-20 Fitness Gear Olympic Dumbbell Handle with locking collars in black
Name of Product:
Olympic Dumbbell Handles
Hazard:

The locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 23, 2021
Units:

About 77,200

Consumer Contact

Impex Fitness at 800-999-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.impex-fitness.com/fitness-gear-olympic-dumbbell-handle-recall or at www.impex-fitness.com and click on “INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the OBB-20 Olympic Dumbbell handles that can be used with any olympic-size weight plates in any configuration and allows users to perform various dumbbell exercises. The Olympic Dumbbell handles are chrome in color and finish, and each dumbbell handle comes with two locking collars in black.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell handles and contact Impex Fitness to receive a free replacement set of new locking collars. The replacement collars will be mailed out to consumers free of charge. Consumers should dispose of the old collar by discarding it into the trash

Incidents/Injuries:

Impex has received four reports of locking collars that slipped. No injuries were reported.

Sold At

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2015 through July 2021 for about $50.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Chi Hsin Impex Inc., d/b/a Impex Fitness of Pomona, California

Recall number:
22-022
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

