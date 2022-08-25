IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

The recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.
About 2,100 (In addition, about 5,200 were sold in Canada and about 200 were sold in Mexico)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/ikea-recalls-metallisk-espresso-maker-due-to-burn-hazard-pub044191a0?itm_campaign=REVAMPHP&itm_element=LegalA-Banner-Conversion&itm_content=METALLISKrecall-Img.
Recall Details
This recall involves IKEA METALLISK Espresso Makers with a stainless-steel safety valve for cooktop 0.4 1. The label engraved on the bottom of the product includes the IKEA logo, other product information, and a date stamp in (YYWW) format, where the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. The recalled espresso makers bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled IKEA METALLISK espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve. Units bearing date stamps 2040 through 2204 can be returned for a full refund to any Ikea store location or by mail using a pre-paid label. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
The firm has received 16 reports worldwide of the espresso makers bursting, including four reports of burns, scald injuries and hearing damage. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
