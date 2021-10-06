 Skip to main content

Hobby Lobby Recalls White Wood Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
White Wood Stools
Hazard:

The stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 06, 2021
Units:

About 14,000

Consumer Contact

Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the White Wood Stool which has a wooden brown curved seat, with squared-off legs that are painted white with a touch of distressing. The legs have supportive cross beams at the bottom of the stool. The stool is about 24 inches tall and 15 inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hobby Lobby has received seven reports of the stool breaking while in use, including six incidents resulting in minor injuries.

Sold At

Hobby Lobby stores nationwide from June 2021 through July 2021 for about $80.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Recall number:
22-004
Recalled Hobby Lobby white wood stool
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

