Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Recalls 250cc Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Grass can accumulate on the under-side of the utility vehicle near the exhaust pipe, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,500
Hisun Motors toll-free at 833 364-0554 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hisunmotors.com and click on Product Safety Announcement at the bottom of the page or at: www.hisunmotors.com/recall/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Sector 250cc and RK Performance 250cc utility vehicles. Hisun and the model name are printed on the frame near the right rear wheel of the vehicles. They were sold in red, blue and camouflage colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact Hisun U.S.A. for a free consumer installable repair kit or arrange to take the utility vehicle to an approved service center for a free repair.
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. has received five reports of vehicle fires. No injuries have been reported.
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A., of McKinney, Texas
