 Skip to main content

Hisense USA Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

  • Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator (Model# HRF266N6CSE)
  • Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator (Model# HRF266N6CSE)
  • Serial Number for Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerators
  • Serial Number Location for Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerators About the U.S. CPSC
Name of Product:
Hisense French Door Refrigerators with Ice Maker
Hazard:

The refrigerator’s door hinge can break causing the door to detach when the consumer tries to open the French doors, posing an impact injury hazard to the consumer.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 09, 2022
Units:

About 55,200 (In addition, 78 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Hisense online at www.hisense-usa.com/product-safety-recall/french-door-refrigerator-2020, toll-free at 888-497-1189 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at recall.usa@hisense.com or online at https://www.hisense-usa.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hisense USA’s 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker with model number HRF266N6CSE and with serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the left side of the interior of the refrigerator, above the water dispenser. With the serial number, consumers can check to determine whether their refrigerator is included in this recall by clicking http://hisenseservice.com/recall. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the refrigerator if the recalled refrigerator’s doors fail to open or close normally until they are repaired. Consumers should contact Hisense USA to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service appointment to have the refrigerator door hinges replaced. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 139 reports of the refrigerator doors loosening or detaching and five reports of injuries, including foot bruises and lacerations.

Sold Exclusively At:
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from August 2020 through February 2022 for about $1,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Hisense USA, of Suwanee, Georgia
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-151
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator (Model# HRF266N6CSE)
Hisense USA Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The refrigerator’s door hinge can break causing the door to detach when the consumer tries to open the French doors, posing an impact injury hazard to the consumer.

Recalled DEMDACO microwavable bowl holder
DEMDACO Recalls Microwavable Bowl Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The bowl holder’s fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled Electrolux multi-door refrigerator with in-door dispenser
Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled Moderne Glass Company 15-ounce coffee cup
Moderne Glass Company Recalls Coffee Cups Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The coffee cup can crack or break when hot water is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Insignia - 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer - Black NS-AF32MBK9
Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Norwex Ceramic Knife
Norwex USA Recalls Ceramic Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

The handle on the Norwex ceramic knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.    

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product