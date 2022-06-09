Hisense USA Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The refrigerator’s door hinge can break causing the door to detach when the consumer tries to open the French doors, posing an impact injury hazard to the consumer.
About 55,200 (In addition, 78 in Canada)
Hisense online at www.hisense-usa.com/product-safety-recall/french-door-refrigerator-2020, toll-free at 888-497-1189 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at recall.usa@hisense.com or online at https://www.hisense-usa.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hisense USA’s 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker with model number HRF266N6CSE and with serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the left side of the interior of the refrigerator, above the water dispenser. With the serial number, consumers can check to determine whether their refrigerator is included in this recall by clicking http://hisenseservice.com/recall. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high.
Consumers should immediately stop using the refrigerator if the recalled refrigerator’s doors fail to open or close normally until they are repaired. Consumers should contact Hisense USA to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service appointment to have the refrigerator door hinges replaced.
The firm has received 139 reports of the refrigerator doors loosening or detaching and five reports of injuries, including foot bruises and lacerations.
