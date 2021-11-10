 Skip to main content

Hart Consumer Products Recalls Nailers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

  • Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailer
  • Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailer with location of Model Number
Name of Product:
Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers
Hazard:

The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 10, 2021
Units:

About 15,700

Consumer Contact

Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.harttools.com/support/safety or www.harttools.com and click on Important Recall Information for more information

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. The white, blue, and black handheld tool has the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white type on a black background and has “18ga BRAD NAILER” on the side of the nail tray/magazine in white type on a blue background. The model numbers are located on the side of the nail tray/magazine where the nails are loaded. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund.  Consumers may also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported.

Sold At

Walmart USA retail stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from April 2021 through September 2021 for between $130 and $160.

Manufacturer(s):

Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., of Vietnam

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Importer(s):

Hart Consumer Products Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina

Recall number:
22-017
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

