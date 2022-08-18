Hard Rock Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The children's sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard to children.
About 1,550
Hard Rock toll-free at 888-519-6683 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email rockshop@hardrock.com or online at https://shop.hardrock.com/en-us/cms/recall/recall/1.html or https://shop.hardrock.com and click on “recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Hard Rock Cafe Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt with a neck drawstring. The sweatshirt was sold in black with red and white lettering on the front which states HARD ROCK MUSIC 1971. The sizes range from S (6-8), M (8-10) and L (10-12). The item number is printed on a tag inside the neckline of the sweatshirt.
|
Item Number Product Name
|
0885575758705 Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, small
|
0885575758712 Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, medium
|
0885575758729 Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, large
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from the child and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or return the sweatshirt to Hard Rock for a full refund, shipping included.
None reported
Hard Rock Cafe International (USA) Inc., of Davie, Florida
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
