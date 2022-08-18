 Skip to main content

Hard Rock Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

  Recalled Hard Rock Cafe Children's Hooded Sweatshirt with Neck Drawstring
Name of Product:
Hard Rock Cafe Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts
Hazard:

The children's sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
August 18, 2022
Units:

About 1,550

Consumer Contact

Hard Rock toll-free at 888-519-6683 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email rockshop@hardrock.com or online at https://shop.hardrock.com/en-us/cms/recall/recall/1.html or https://shop.hardrock.com and click on “recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Hard Rock Cafe Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt with a neck drawstring. The sweatshirt was sold in black with red and white lettering on the front which states HARD ROCK MUSIC 1971. The sizes range from S (6-8), M (8-10) and L (10-12). The item number is printed on a tag inside the neckline of the sweatshirt.

Item Number               Product Name

0885575758705          Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, small

0885575758712          Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, medium

0885575758729          Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, large
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from the child and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or return the sweatshirt to Hard Rock for a full refund, shipping included.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Hard Rock Cafes nationwide and online at www.hardrock.com from September 2019 through January 2022 for about $36.
Importer(s):

Hard Rock Cafe International (USA) Inc., of Davie, Florida

Manufactured In:
Portugal
Recall number:
22-202
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

