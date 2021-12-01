 Skip to main content

Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

  • Recalled Projector Flashlights
  • Care packages that contained the recalled Projector Flashlights
Name of Product:
Projector Flashlights (included as part of a care package)
Hazard:

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 01, 2021
Units:

About 82,500

Consumer Contact

HALO toll-free at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at halo.safety@halo.com, or online at https://halo.com/flashlightrecall or http://www.halo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five models of children’s projector flashlights: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers and ESPN. They have a key chain on one end and a flashlight projector on the other end. The model name is imprinted on the middle of the flashlight. The flashlights are red, dark blue or light blue. They measure 3 inches long and .5 inches in diameter. The recalled flashlights were part of a Disney-branded care package that also includes a tote bag, silicone wristband, playing cards, ink pen, journal, wall decals and a set of postcards. There are four button cell batteries with model number LR41 inside the flashlight.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled projector flashlight away from children, stop using it, and contact Halo for a full refund and a pre-paid shipping label to return the projector flashlight. Upon return, Halo will send the consumer a $5 gift card redeemable at a major national retailer.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of children accessing the button cell batteries from the flashlight, and in one case, a child required surgery to remove a swallowed battery.

Sold At

Starlight Children’s Foundation (“Starlight”) distributed care packages to hospitals and healthcare facilities between February 2021 and June 2021 as a promotional item free of charge. 

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

HALO Branded Solutions Inc., of Sterling, Illinois

Distributor(s):

Starlight Children’s Foundation, of Culver City, California

Recall number:
22-024
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

