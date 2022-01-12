Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The adjustable handlebar stem on the bicycles can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 20,800
Authorized Giant retailers or Giant Bicycle toll-free at 866-458-2555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@GiantBicycle.com, or online at https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/recall-information, https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/recall-info or www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us and click on “Recall Information”.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles. They were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model. Recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube. Giant is printed on the down tube of the Cypress DX and Escape 3 Comfort models and Liv is printed on the down tube of the Alight 3 Comfort model. Liv is printed on the chainstay of the Flourish FS 1 model.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Giant Bicycle. Consumers will be instructed to schedule an inspection and free repair at the authorized Giant Bicycles retailer where the consumer purchased the bicycle or any other authorized Giant Bicycle retailer.
Giant Bicycle has received 86 reports of the bicycle’s handlebar becoming loose including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.
Giant Bicycle Inc., of Newbury Park, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.