Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles. They were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model. Recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube. Giant is printed on the down tube of the Cypress DX and Escape 3 Comfort models and Liv is printed on the down tube of the Alight 3 Comfort model. Liv is printed on the chainstay of the Flourish FS 1 model.