 Skip to main content

Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled 2021 Giant Cypress DX bicycle
  • Recalled 2021 Giant Escape 3 Comfort bicycle
  • Recalled 2021 Liv Flourish FS 1 bicycle
  • Recalled 2021 Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycle
Name of Product:
2021 Model Year Giant and Liv Adult Bicycles
Hazard:

The adjustable handlebar stem on the bicycles can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 12, 2022
Units:

About 20,800

Consumer Contact

Authorized Giant retailers or Giant Bicycle toll-free at 866-458-2555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@GiantBicycle.com, or online at https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/recall-information, https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/recall-info or www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us and click on “Recall Information”.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles. They were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model. Recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube. Giant is printed on the down tube of the Cypress DX and Escape 3 Comfort models and Liv is printed on the down tube of the Alight 3 Comfort model. Liv is printed on the chainstay of the Flourish FS 1 model.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Giant Bicycle. Consumers will be instructed to schedule an inspection and free repair at the authorized Giant Bicycles retailer where the consumer purchased the bicycle or any other authorized Giant Bicycle retailer.

Incidents/Injuries:

Giant Bicycle has received 86 reports of the bicycle’s handlebar becoming loose including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.

Sold Exclusively At
Authorized Giant Bicycle dealers nationwide and online at www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us from October 2020 through October 2021 for between $590 and $690.
Manufactured In:
Philippines
Importer(s):

Giant Bicycle Inc., of Newbury Park, Calif.

Recall number:
22-051
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 2022 E-Z-GO Freedom RXV ELiTE, Freedom RXV Gas, and Freedom RXV 48V with a rear-facing seat
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV), Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The rear seat structure of the PTV can fail, resulting in the rear seat tilting unexpectedly, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.

Recalled ACE D110 Youth ATV
EGL Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. In addition, the parking brake does not prevent the movement of the vehicle at the minimum required steepness. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Recalled 2021 Giant Cypress DX bicycle
Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The adjustable handlebar stem on the bicycles can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Model Year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI ATV– gray and pink
Polaris Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled CRT Motor youth ATV, model DF125AVA-8
CRT Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively at Motor Planet

The CRT Motor youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements.  Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. In addition, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash.

Recalled Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicle
Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering wheel can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard. 

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov