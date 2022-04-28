 Skip to main content

Generac Power Systems Recalls Generac and DR Power Electric Start Pressure Washers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

Name of Product:
Electric Start Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer can malfunction and self-start, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 28, 2022
Units:

About 53,000 (In addition, 1,750 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Generac Power Systems toll-free at 855-625-2933 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page or go to http://www.generac.com/estartpressurewasher for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers with model numbers DPW3100DEN, DPW3101DEN, DPW3102DEN, G0071320, G0071321, G0071430 and G0071431. The electric start pressure washers have an electric start/stop button for the unit’s gasoline-powered engines, as well as a rechargeable battery used to power the button.   The model and serial numbers are printed on a label located on the product’s frame. Consumers can check specific unit type, model number and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup. This recall involves only the following Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers:

Recalled Pressure Washers

 

Model Number           

Serial Number Range

DR Pressure Washer PRO 3100

 

DPW3100DEN

 

3003024185-3004600505

 

DR Pressure Washer PRO 3100

 

DPW3101DEN

 

3003074891-3004603299

 

DR Pressure Washer PRO 3100

DPW3102DEN

 

3006177112-3008763507

 

3125 CON GAS PW ES CARB EPA3

G0071320

3002690991-3005933713

3125 CON GAS PW ES CARB EPA3

G0071321

3003692980-3009910753

3125 CON GAS PW ES SPEEDWASH CARB EPA3

G0071430

3002778837-3005933361

3125 CON GAS PW ES SPEEDWASH CARB EPA3

G0071431

3006132052-3006132052

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge. The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit. Generac is contacting known consumers directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do It Best, eBay, Essendant, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Menard’s, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., Tractor Supply, True Value and Walmart from February 2018 through February 2022 for between $450 and $650.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc. (Electric Start Pressure Washer), of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-127
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

