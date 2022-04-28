Generac Power Systems Recalls Generac and DR Power Electric Start Pressure Washers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

The electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer can malfunction and self-start, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space.
About 53,000 (In addition, 1,750 were sold in Canada)
Generac Power Systems toll-free at 855-625-2933 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page or go to http://www.generac.com/estartpressurewasher for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers with model numbers DPW3100DEN, DPW3101DEN, DPW3102DEN, G0071320, G0071321, G0071430 and G0071431. The electric start pressure washers have an electric start/stop button for the unit’s gasoline-powered engines, as well as a rechargeable battery used to power the button. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label located on the product’s frame. Consumers can check specific unit type, model number and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup. This recall involves only the following Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers:
Recalled Pressure Washers
Model Number
Serial Number Range
DR Pressure Washer PRO 3100
DPW3100DEN
3003024185-3004600505
DR Pressure Washer PRO 3100
DPW3101DEN
3003074891-3004603299
DPW3102DEN
3006177112-3008763507
3125 CON GAS PW ES CARB EPA3
G0071320
3002690991-3005933713
3125 CON GAS PW ES CARB EPA3
G0071321
3003692980-3009910753
3125 CON GAS PW ES SPEEDWASH CARB EPA3
G0071430
3002778837-3005933361
3125 CON GAS PW ES SPEEDWASH CARB EPA3
G0071431
3006132052-3006132052
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge. The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit. Generac is contacting known consumers directly to provide more details about the repair.
The firm has received nine reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
