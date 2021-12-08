GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls to Repair Free-Standing and Slide-In Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard

The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.
About 132,000 (In addition, about 12,960 in Canada)
GE Appliances toll-free at 877-247-9770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.geappliances.com and click on “Appliance Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges, with seven brand names: GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label visible on each unit. Ranges with a serial number that starts with either “HS” or “LS” and ends with “P” and have a model number prefix listed in the chart below are included in this recall.
|
Brand
|
Model No. begins:
|
Brand
|
Model No. begins:
|
Café
|
C2S900P
|
Haier
|
QAS740
|
C2S950P
|
QGAS740
|
CES700P
|
QSS740
|
CES750P
|
Hotpoint
|
RAS200
|
CGB500
|
RAS240
|
CGS700
|
RAS300
|
CGS750P
|
RBS160
|
CHS900P
|
RBS360
|
CHS950P
|
RGAS200
|
Conservator
|
VBS160
|
RGAS300
|
VGBS100
|
RGBS100
|
Crosley
|
XBS360
|
RGBS200
|
XGB635
|
RGBS300
|
XGBS400
|
RGBS400
|
GE
|
JAS640
|
Profile
|
P2B935
|
JB256
|
P2S930
|
JB480
|
PGB935
|
JBS160
|
PGB965
|
JBS360
|
PGS930
|
JBS460
|
PGS960
|
JGAS640
|
JGB635
|
JGB645
|
JGB660
|
JGB735
|
JGBS10
|
JGBS30
|
JGBS60
|
JGBS61
|
JGBS66
|
JGBS86
|
JGS760
|
JGSS66
|
JGSS86
|
Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021 for between $580 and $4,600, depending on the model.
GE Appliances, a Haier company, of Louisville, Kentucky
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
