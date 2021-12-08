 Skip to main content

GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls to Repair Free-Standing and Slide-In Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard

  • Recalled Free-Standing Range
  • Recalled Slide-In Range
Name of Product:
Free-Standing and Slide-In Electric and Gas Ranges
Hazard:

The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 08, 2021
Units:

About 132,000 (In addition, about 12,960 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

GE Appliances toll-free at 877-247-9770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.geappliances.com and click on “Appliance Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges, with seven brand names: GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label visible on each unit. Ranges with a serial number that starts with either “HS” or “LS” and ends with “P” and have a model number prefix listed in the chart below are included in this recall.




 

Brand

Model No. begins:

    

Brand

Model No. begins:

Café 

C2S900P

  

Haier

QAS740

C2S950P

  

QGAS740

CES700P

  

QSS740

CES750P

  

Hotpoint

RAS200

CGB500

  

RAS240

CGS700

  

RAS300

CGS750P

  

RBS160

CHS900P

  

RBS360

CHS950P

  

RGAS200

Conservator

VBS160

  

RGAS300

VGBS100

  

RGBS100

Crosley

XBS360

  

RGBS200

XGB635

  

RGBS300

XGBS400

  

RGBS400

GE

JAS640

  

Profile

P2B935

JB256

  

P2S930

JB480

  

PGB935

JBS160

  

PGB965

JBS360

  

PGS930

JBS460

  

PGS960

JGAS640

    

JGB635

  

JGB645

  

JGB660

  

JGB735

  

JGBS10

  

JGBS30

  

JGBS60

  

JGBS61

  

JGBS66

  

JGBS86

  

JGS760

  

JGSS66

  

JGSS86

  

C2S900P

  

C2S950P

  

CES700P

  

CES750P

  

CGB500

  

CGS700

  

CGS750P

  
Remedy:

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021 for between $580 and $4,600, depending on the model.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Importer(s):

GE Appliances, a Haier company, of Louisville, Kentucky 

 

Recall number:
22-028
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

