GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel
Hazard:

The freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

 About 155,000 (In addition, about 2,300 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

GE Appliances toll-free at 888-345-4671 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/bottom-freezer-refrigerator-2022/ or www.geappliances.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves six models of GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS
GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed and for instructions for safe use pending a repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries.

Sold At:
The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

GE Appliances, a Haier company, of Louisville, Kentucky

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
22-117
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

