GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves six models of GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS

GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.