Future Motion Recalls Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards Due to Bystander Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards
Hazard:

The footpad can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion and the skateboard can unexpectedly continue to operate, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 11, 2022
Units:

About 20,500

Consumer Contact

Future Motion online at https://recall.onewheel.com to check if their GT footpad is included on the recall, by phone at 800-283-7943 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or at https://onewheel.com and click on Support and then on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves front footpads for Future Motion’s Onewheel GT self-balancing electric skateboards, sold with the skateboard or independently as replacement footpads. Onewheel and GT appear on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the skateboard’s wheel. Consumers can identify whether their Onewheel GT has a recalled front footpad by contacting Future Motion and providing the serial number for their board. The serial number can be found on the underside of the bottom rail of the skateboard rail.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the skateboards with recalled footpads and contact Future Motion to determine whether their footpad is affected. Consumers with affected footpads will receive a free replacement skateboard footpad, including free shipping and installation instructions. Future Motion is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Future Motion has received 813 reports of the skateboards continuing to operate after the rider has dismounted, including 11 reports of injuries including bruises, friction burns and a twisted ankle.

Sold At:
Online at www.onewheel.com from March 2022 through June 2022 and authorized independent dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2022 for about $2,200.
Manufacturer(s):
Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California
Distributor(s):
Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-766
