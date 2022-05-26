Free Birdees Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Free Birdees at 800-846-2780 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://freebirdees.com/pages/recall-notice or www.freebirdees.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the top right-hand corner of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Free Birdees’ children’s 95% viscose and 5% spandex pajamas. The two-piece, short or long-sleeved pajamas, were sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 12, and in three prints: green tractor, green stripe and tropical fish. Free Birdees, the size and RN 157155 are printed at the neck.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Free Birdees for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear garments will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment and of the garment’s neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card. Free Birdees is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Free Birdees LLC, of Culver City, California
