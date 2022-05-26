 Skip to main content

Free Birdees Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Free Birdees tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, green tractor print
  • Recalled Free Birdees tight-fitting pajamas - short-sleeves, green tractor print
Name of Product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 26, 2022
Units:

About 1,530

Consumer Contact

Free Birdees at 800-846-2780 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://freebirdees.com/pages/recall-notice or www.freebirdees.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the top right-hand corner of the page for more information.‬‬‬

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Free Birdees’ children’s 95% viscose and 5% spandex pajamas. The two-piece, short or long-sleeved pajamas, were sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 12, and in three prints: green tractor, green stripe and tropical fish. Free Birdees, the size and RN 157155 are printed at the neck.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Free Birdees for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear garments will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment and of the garment’s neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card. Free Birdees is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.freebirdees.com from September 2021 through February 2022 for between $34 and $35.
Importer(s):

Free Birdees LLC, of Culver City, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-749
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product