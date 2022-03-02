 Skip to main content

Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard; One Million Sold in the U.S.

  • Fitbit Ionic in Charcoal/Smoke Gray, front view
  • Fitbit Ionic in Charcoal/Smoke Gray, side view
Name of Product:
Fitbit Ionic smartwatches
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2022
Units:

About 1 million in the U.S. (In addition, about 693,000 were sold internationally)

Consumer Contact

Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or online at help.fitbit.com/ionic or www.fitbit.com and click on “Product Help” at the bottom of the page for more information or fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep.  Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.

Model

Color

Ionic FB503CPBU

Slate Blue/Burnt Orange

Ionic FB503GYBK

Charcoal/Smoke Gray

Ionic FB503WTGY

Blue Gray/Silver Gray

Ionic FB503WTNV

Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally).

Sold At:
Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped production of Ionic in 2020.
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Importer(s):

Fitbit LLC (f/k/a Fitbit, Inc.), of San Francisco, Calif.

Recall number:
22-089
