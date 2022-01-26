 Skip to main content

Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled beach lounger – blue
  • Recalled beach lounger - red
  • Recalled Beach Loungers - Representative label
  • Recalled Beach Loungers - Representative label
  • Recalled Beach Loungers - Representative label
Name of Product:
Beach Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 26, 2022
Units:

About 38,300

Consumer Contact

Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at beachloungerrecall@familydollar.com or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls or www.familydollar.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The lounge chairs have a hang tag intended to be removed after purchase stating “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code.  In addition, SKU 3499631 has a sewn-in label stating “Outdoors by Design” at the top and “Midwoods Brands LLC” near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label stating “WARNING” and “DO NOT REMOVE THIS TAG” near the top and “MADE IN CHINA” at the bottom.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beach loungers and return them to a Family Dollar store for a full refund. Consumers can also email Family Dollar for instructions to make the beach lounger unusable and to then provide Family Dollar a photo. Once confirmed, Family Dollar will provide a refund to the consumer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At
Family Dollar stores nationwide and online at www.familydollar.com from January 2019 through September 2021 for about $25.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Midwood Brands LLC, an affiliate of Family Dollar, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Distributor(s):
Shanghai Worth Garden Products, of Shanghai, China
Recall number:
22-061
