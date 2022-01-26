Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The lounge chairs have a hang tag intended to be removed after purchase stating “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code. In addition, SKU 3499631 has a sewn-in label stating “Outdoors by Design” at the top and “Midwoods Brands LLC” near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label stating “WARNING” and “DO NOT REMOVE THIS TAG” near the top and “MADE IN CHINA” at the bottom.