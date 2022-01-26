Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.
About 38,300
Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at beachloungerrecall@familydollar.com or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls or www.familydollar.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The lounge chairs have a hang tag intended to be removed after purchase stating “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code. In addition, SKU 3499631 has a sewn-in label stating “Outdoors by Design” at the top and “Midwoods Brands LLC” near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label stating “WARNING” and “DO NOT REMOVE THIS TAG” near the top and “MADE IN CHINA” at the bottom.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beach loungers and return them to a Family Dollar store for a full refund. Consumers can also email Family Dollar for instructions to make the beach lounger unusable and to then provide Family Dollar a photo. Once confirmed, Family Dollar will provide a refund to the consumer.
None reported
Midwood Brands LLC, an affiliate of Family Dollar, of Chesapeake, Virginia
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
