Esme Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,600
Esme toll-free at 833-961-7011 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@esmewear.com or online at https://esmewear.com/pages/safety-information or www.esmewear.com and click on Safety Information at the bottom of the webpage for additional information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four different styles of children’s sleepwear garments; bunny, cherry, unicorn and shimmer sweets prints made of modal, cotton and spandex. The children’s sleepwear was sold in sizes 12 months to 14 years. Children’s sleepwear with the style number beginning with SF9 and a cut number of 1812, 2730, 7082 or 7104 printed on a label behind the garment’s size and care labeling are included in the recall.
|
Garment
|
Description
|
Size Range
|
Price
|
|
Bunny Print
Style Number SF977
Cut Number 7082
Long Sleeve Top/Pant Pajama Set
47%Modal 47%cotton
6%spandex
|
12 Months, 18-24 Months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.
|
$47 - $65
|
|
Cherry Print
Style Number SF937/57
Cut Number 2730
Short Sleeve/Crop Legging Pajama Set
47%Modal 47%cotton
6%spandex
|
2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.
|
$50 - $63
|
|
Unicorn Print
Style Number SF900/57
Cut Number 1812
Cami/Legging Pajama Set
47%Modal 47%cotton
6%spandex
|
2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.
|
$48 - $61
|
|
Shimmer Sweets Print
Style Number SF950/57
Cut Number 7104
3 /4 Sleeved Top and Pant Pajama Set
47%Modal 47%cotton
6%spandex
|
2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.
|
$50 - $64
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact the firm for a free replacement garment or a full refund. Esme is contacting all known purchasers and providing prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund or replacement.
None reported
