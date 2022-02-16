 Skip to main content

Esme Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Esme Children’s Sleepwear Garments
Name of Product:
Children’s Sleepwear Garments
Hazard:

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 16, 2022
Units:

About 3,600

Consumer Contact

Esme toll-free at 833-961-7011 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@esmewear.com or online at https://esmewear.com/pages/safety-information or www.esmewear.com and click on Safety Information at the bottom of the webpage for additional information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four different styles of children’s sleepwear garments; bunny, cherry, unicorn and shimmer sweets prints made of modal, cotton and spandex. The children’s sleepwear was sold in sizes 12 months to 14 years. Children’s sleepwear with the style number beginning with SF9 and a cut number of 1812, 2730, 7082 or 7104 printed on a label behind the garment’s size and care labeling are included in the recall.  

Garment

Description

Size Range

Price

Bunny Print

Bunny Print

 

Style Number  SF977

 

Cut Number 7082  

 

Long Sleeve Top/Pant Pajama Set 

 

47%Modal 47%cotton

6%spandex

12 Months, 18-24 Months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.

$47 - $65

Cherry Print

Cherry Print

 

Style Number SF937/57

 

Cut Number 2730

 

Short Sleeve/Crop Legging Pajama Set 

 

47%Modal 47%cotton

6%spandex

2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.

$50 - $63

Unicorn Print

Unicorn Print 

 

Style Number SF900/57 

 

Cut Number 1812

 

Cami/Legging Pajama Set

 

47%Modal 47%cotton

6%spandex

2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.

$48 - $61

Shimmer Sweets Print

Shimmer Sweets Print

 

Style Number SF950/57 

 

Cut Number 7104              

 

3 /4 Sleeved Top and Pant Pajama Set

 

47%Modal 47%cotton

6%spandex

2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14.

$50 - $64
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact the firm for a free replacement garment or a full refund. Esme is contacting all known purchasers and providing prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund or replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.esmewear.com and children’s boutiques nationwide from May 2021 through August 2021 for between $45 and $65.
Manufacturer(s):
Bottoms R US Inc, d/b/a Esme, of City of Industry, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-080
