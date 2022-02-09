 Skip to main content

Escalade Sports Recalls Tennis Tables Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of Product:
Escalade Sports Tennis Tables
Hazard:

The tennis table can collapse when consumers lean against the table, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
February 09, 2022
Units:

About 5,200

Consumer Contact

Escalade Sports at 866-556-2755 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.escaladesports.com/pages/recalls or www.escaladesports.com and click on “Table Tennis Recall” in the customer service section at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Escalade Sports Ping-Pong T8482F 4-piece AVENGER Table Tennis Table. When extended, the table measures 108 inches long by 60 inches wide. It folds to 60 inches long by 22 inches wide. The table includes a mesh net that is 60 inches in length. The model number is located on the underside of the table tennis top printed on a white label. “PING-PONG” is painted on the tabletop. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tennis tables and contact Escalade Sports for a free repair kit and installation instructions or a full refund. Escalade Sports requires consumers to cut the net in several places, disassemble the table, and provide pictures to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled tables to Target and should contact Escalade Sports for repair or full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Escalade Sports has received 78 reports of the tables collapsing, including four reports of minor injuries of scratches and bruises.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from September 2021 to November 2021 for between $100 and $170.
Manufactured In:
China
Distributor(s):
Escalade Sports, of Evansville, Indiana
Recall number:
22-076
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

