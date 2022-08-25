 Skip to main content

Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards

  • Recalled Epoch Everlasting Play My First Activity Desk
Name of Product:
Kidoozie My First Activity Desk Toys
Hazard:

When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months.  

 

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 8,200 (In addition, about 1,830 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Epoch Everlasting Play at 800-631-1272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or online www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or www.epocheverlastingplay.com and click on “Recalls” on the top menu for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Kidoozie brand My First Activity Desk, a children’s toy that can be used in the crib, on a tabletop or on the floor. The toy has adjustable crib straps, four removable legs and requires batteries. It was sold in white, has buttons of various shapes and sizes and was marketed for children 12 months and older. The model number and product name “G02587 My First Activity Desk” is located on the underside on the desk.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the toys away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a free replacement or a full refund.  The company will provide consumers with a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled activity desk.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Learning Express, Marshalls, and independent toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from January 2020 through July 2022 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-205
Recalled Epoch Everlasting Play My First Activity Desk
