Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards

When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months.
About 8,200 (In addition, about 1,830 were sold in Canada)
Epoch Everlasting Play at 800-631-1272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or online www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or www.epocheverlastingplay.com and click on “Recalls” on the top menu for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kidoozie brand My First Activity Desk, a children’s toy that can be used in the crib, on a tabletop or on the floor. The toy has adjustable crib straps, four removable legs and requires batteries. It was sold in white, has buttons of various shapes and sizes and was marketed for children 12 months and older. The model number and product name “G02587 My First Activity Desk” is located on the underside on the desk.
Consumers should immediately take the toys away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a free replacement or a full refund. The company will provide consumers with a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled activity desk.
None reported
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.