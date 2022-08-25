Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards

Description:

This recall involves the Kidoozie brand My First Activity Desk, a children’s toy that can be used in the crib, on a tabletop or on the floor. The toy has adjustable crib straps, four removable legs and requires batteries. It was sold in white, has buttons of various shapes and sizes and was marketed for children 12 months and older. The model number and product name “G02587 My First Activity Desk” is located on the underside on the desk.