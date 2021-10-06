ElliptiGO Recalls Arc Model Stand-Up Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
About 3,800 (In addition, about 31 were sold in Canada)
ElliptiGO toll-free at 888-551-0117 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@elliptigo.com or online at www.elliptigo.com and click on the “Arc Recall” button for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the three models of ElliptiGO Arc bicycles: ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8 and ElliptiGO Arc 24. The Arc 3 model has three gears. The Arc 8 model has eight gears. The Arc 24 model has 24 gears. ElliptiGO Arc bicycles are composed of an aluminum frame with the words “ElliptiGO” and “Arc” displayed on each side, a front fork, a steering column attached to handlebars, foot platforms situated on drive arms that are attached to swing arms, a front wheel and a rear wheel, front and rear brakes and a variety of other components.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ElliptiGO Arc bicycles and contact ElliptiGO Inc. for a replacement bike, credit or refund. The amount of credit or refund will be prorated based on the age of the bike.
ElliptiGO has received 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. Six minor injuries resulting from falls have been reported, including lacerations, abrasions, road rash and a broken helmet.
Specialty bicycle and fitness stores nationwide and online at www.elliptigo.com and Amazon.com from November 2015 through December 2020 for between $500 and $1,500.
ElliptiGO Inc., of Solana Beach, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
