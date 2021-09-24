 Skip to main content

Elite Comfort Solutions Recalls Nectar® Premier Mattresses Due to Failure to Meet Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at NectarSleep.com (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Nectar® Premier Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses failed to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Nectar Sleep toll-free at 855-231-4633 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at assistance@nectarsleep.com, or online at www.nectarsleep.com/p/product-recall-information or www.nectarsleep.com and click on  “Product Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Nectar Premier Mattresses manufactured on two specific dates:  

  • King size: manufactured on 9/24/2021; and 
  • Queen size: manufactured on 9/27/2021.

The recalled mattresses have a white poly-blend top cover with black side panels and a vertical purple sash, and the foot of the mattresses is marked with the large (13” long, 2” tall) embroidered “nectar” logo and the word “Nectar” imprinted in white, and also have the date of manufacture on the white tag. Elite Comfort Solutions, the date of manufacture in MM/DD/YY format (9/24/21 for king mattresses or 9/27/21 for queen mattresses), the model number, CHILL and “Prototype ID:ECS2003RHCH” can be found on the bottom portion of the white tag which is located at the head of the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Nectar Sleep for a free replacement mattress (including free delivery) or a full refund, to be provided after free removal and disposal of the recalled mattress through Elite Comfort Solutions. Nectar Sleep is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
www.nectarsleep.com from July 2021 through September 2021 for between $1,300 and $1,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Elite Comfort Solutions LLC, of Newnan, Georgia
Distributor(s):
Resident Home, of New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-740
