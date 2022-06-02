Elevate Outdoor Collective Recalls Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

The toggle switch can separate from the transceiver, and prevent the transceiver from switching to search mode, making it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death if a skier is buried under snow.
About 9,000 (In addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)
Backcountry Access at 800-670-8735 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday email at bcatracker4@backcountryaccess.com or online at www.backcountryaccess.com/en-us/support/t4-update-form or at www.backcountryaccess.com and click on “BCA TRACKER4 SAFETY RECALL NOTICE” at the bottom of the page to determine if theTracker4 transceiver is part of this recall and for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver sold in yellow and black. The transceiver has a digital screen on the front and is about five inches long and three inches wide. “BCA” and the model name “Tracker4” are printed on the front of the unit. The serial number for a transceiver is located inside the battery compartment after removing the top AAA battery. Only the transceivers with serial numbers beginning with 21H05 or 21H06 are affected by this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver and contact Backcountry Access to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled transceiver for a free replacement transceiver.
Elevate Outdoor Collective has received 14 reports of broken toggle switches. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.