Elevate Outdoor Collective Recalls Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

  • Recalled Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver
Name of Product:
Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceivers
Hazard:

The toggle switch can separate from the transceiver, and prevent the transceiver from switching to search mode, making it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death if a skier is buried under snow. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 9,000 (In addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Backcountry Access at 800-670-8735 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday email at bcatracker4@backcountryaccess.com or online at www.backcountryaccess.com/en-us/support/t4-update-form or at www.backcountryaccess.com and click on “BCA TRACKER4 SAFETY RECALL NOTICE” at the bottom of the page to determine if theTracker4 transceiver is part of this recall and for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver sold in yellow and black. The transceiver has a digital screen on the front and is about five inches long and three inches wide. “BCA” and the model name “Tracker4” are printed on the front of the unit. The serial number for a transceiver is located inside the battery compartment after removing the top AAA battery. Only the transceivers with serial numbers beginning with 21H05 or 21H06 are affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver and contact Backcountry Access to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled transceiver for a free replacement transceiver.

Incidents/Injuries:

Elevate Outdoor Collective has received 14 reports of broken toggle switches. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
REI, Evo, Cripple Creek Backcountry and other specialty stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, backcountry.com, snowbigdeal.com, jagaloon.com and specialty websites from July 2021 through February 2022 for about $390.
Manufacturer(s):
Backcountry Access, Inc.
Distributor(s):
K2 Sports LLC d/b/a Elevate Outdoor Collective, of Seattle, Wash
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-147
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

