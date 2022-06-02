 Skip to main content

Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

  Recalled Electrolux multi-door refrigerator with in-door dispenser
  Recalled Frigidaire top-mount refrigerator
  Recalled Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerator with in-door dispenser
  Serial number locations for the different refrigerator types
  Ice maker ice level detector arm
Name of Product:
Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators
Hazard:

The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com or online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall. 

Brand

Model Number/
Product Type

UPC Code

Serial Range

Frigidaire Prof.

PRMC2285AF
French Door

0-12505-64714-7

1K90974428 – 1K21374177

Electrolux

French Door ERMC2295AS

0-12505-64715-4

1K91272383 - 1K21374610

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2323AB

0-12505-64786-4

4A11005907 - 4A21110079

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2323AW

0-12505-64787-1

4A11010081 - 4A21112264

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2323AD

0-12505-64788-8

4A11314335 - 4A21112489

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2323AS

0-12505-64785-7

4A11005673 - 4A21201870

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2333AS

0-12505-64789-5

4A11317863 - 4A21112732

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2623AB

0-12505-64772-7

4A12104890 - 4A21204442

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2623AW

0-12505-64773-4

4A12012169 - 4A12012280

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2623AD

0-12505-64774-1

4A12219737 - 4A20906066

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2623AS

0-12505-64771-0

4A04409324 - 4A21200876

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS2633AS

0-12505-64876-2

4A12012169 - 4A13402496

Frigidaire

Side by Side FRSS26L3AF

0-12505-64792-5

4A11203977 - 4A21116296

Frigidaire

Top Freezer FFHI1835VS

0-12505-64680-5

BA92424713 - BA21210491
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.
Importer(s):

Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In:
United States, Mexico and Thailand
Recall number:
22-143
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

