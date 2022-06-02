Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

Description:

This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.