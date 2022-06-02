Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.
About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)
Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com or online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.
The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|
Brand
|
Model Number/
|
UPC Code
|
Serial Range
|
Frigidaire Prof.
|
PRMC2285AF
|
0-12505-64714-7
|
1K90974428 – 1K21374177
|
Electrolux
|
French Door ERMC2295AS
|
0-12505-64715-4
|
1K91272383 - 1K21374610
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AB
|
0-12505-64786-4
|
4A11005907 - 4A21110079
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AW
|
0-12505-64787-1
|
4A11010081 - 4A21112264
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AD
|
0-12505-64788-8
|
4A11314335 - 4A21112489
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AS
|
0-12505-64785-7
|
4A11005673 - 4A21201870
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2333AS
|
0-12505-64789-5
|
4A11317863 - 4A21112732
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AB
|
0-12505-64772-7
|
4A12104890 - 4A21204442
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AW
|
0-12505-64773-4
|
4A12012169 - 4A12012280
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AD
|
0-12505-64774-1
|
4A12219737 - 4A20906066
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AS
|
0-12505-64771-0
|
4A04409324 - 4A21200876
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2633AS
|
0-12505-64876-2
|
4A12012169 - 4A13402496
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS26L3AF
|
0-12505-64792-5
|
4A11203977 - 4A21116296
|
Frigidaire
|
Top Freezer FFHI1835VS
|
0-12505-64680-5
|
BA92424713 - BA21210491
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.
Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.
Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
