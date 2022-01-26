 Skip to main content

Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System
  • Recalled Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System Serial Number Location
Name of Product:
Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery modules within the Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 26, 2022
Units:

 About 245

Consumer Contact

Eguana Technologies at 800-667-6478 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at lgrecall@eguanatech.com or online at: www.eguanatech.com/recalls or www.eguanatech.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System. The Evolve system allows owners to capture and store energy from solar panels. Each Evolve system includes between two and six battery modules, and the modules are removable and replaceable by trained installers. The Evolve is a freestanding cabinet that measures nearly three feet high and four feet long. The Eguana logo is located on the left door towards the center. The serial number range of the systems containing recalled batteries is between ET-000200 and ET-000600. The serial number is located inside the cabinet toward the bottom left of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a free repair to the Evolve system. All recalled units connected online will have the batteries state of charge remotely limited, to reduce the risk of overheating until the batteries are replaced. If your unit is not connected online, contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a technician to come to your residence to manually reduce the state of charge, at no cost. Eguana Technologies will arrange for all recalled lithium-ion batteries to be properly replaced and disposed of according to federal and state regulations, and is contacting all known owners directly or through its installers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Hawaii Energy Connection, Hannah Solar, Solar Direct, Creative Solar, Sunnova, and others stores in Hawaii, California, Florida, Georgia and New Hampshire. Eguana sold units to installers from June 2017 through December 2019 for between $8,000 and $18,000 depending upon the system capacity (a customer’s full system cost ranged between $40,000 and $80,000 depending upon storage capacity).
Manufactured In:
Home Energy System (Canada); Lithium-ion Battery Module (Korea) pic
Importer(s):

Home Energy Storage System: Eguana Technologies, of Calgary, Canada 
Lithium-ion Battery Module: LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc., of Holland, Mich. (formerly LG Chem Michigan Inc.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd.).

 

Recall number:
22-058
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System
Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery modules within the Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones
E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Projector Flashlights
Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

Recalled myCharge Adventure Mega
myCharge Recalls Powerbanks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled LF2/LF2+ projector front
Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The projector’s fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled RESU 10H home battery
LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

The home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov