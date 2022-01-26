Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery modules within the Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 245
Eguana Technologies at 800-667-6478 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at lgrecall@eguanatech.com or online at: www.eguanatech.com/recalls or www.eguanatech.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System. The Evolve system allows owners to capture and store energy from solar panels. Each Evolve system includes between two and six battery modules, and the modules are removable and replaceable by trained installers. The Evolve is a freestanding cabinet that measures nearly three feet high and four feet long. The Eguana logo is located on the left door towards the center. The serial number range of the systems containing recalled batteries is between ET-000200 and ET-000600. The serial number is located inside the cabinet toward the bottom left of the unit.
Consumers should immediately contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a free repair to the Evolve system. All recalled units connected online will have the batteries state of charge remotely limited, to reduce the risk of overheating until the batteries are replaced. If your unit is not connected online, contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a technician to come to your residence to manually reduce the state of charge, at no cost. Eguana Technologies will arrange for all recalled lithium-ion batteries to be properly replaced and disposed of according to federal and state regulations, and is contacting all known owners directly or through its installers.
None reported
Home Energy Storage System: Eguana Technologies, of Calgary, Canada
Lithium-ion Battery Module: LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc., of Holland, Mich. (formerly LG Chem Michigan Inc.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd.).
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
