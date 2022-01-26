Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a free repair to the Evolve system. All recalled units connected online will have the batteries state of charge remotely limited, to reduce the risk of overheating until the batteries are replaced. If your unit is not connected online, contact Eguana Technologies to schedule a technician to come to your residence to manually reduce the state of charge, at no cost. Eguana Technologies will arrange for all recalled lithium-ion batteries to be properly replaced and disposed of according to federal and state regulations, and is contacting all known owners directly or through its installers.