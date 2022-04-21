 Skip to main content

Eagle Industrial Group Recalls SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks
  • Recalled Overhead Garage Storage Rack bolts located in the areas circled in the image and are stamped with the letter “E” on the heads of the bolts
  • Recalled SafeRack/Monsterrax Overhead Storage Rack
  • Recalled SafeRack/Monsterrax Overhead Storage Rack
Name of Product:
Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Hazard:

The hex bolts in the overhead garage storage racks can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 12,800

Consumer Contact

SafeRacks toll-free at 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT., Monday through Friday, or by email at consumersupport@saferacks.com or online at https://www.saferacks.com and click on the button near the bottom, in the center that is labeled “Recalls”  or www.monsterrax.com and click on the button near the bottom right that is labeled “Recalls” or click on https://ww.saferacks.com/recalls or https://www.monsterrax.com/recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks. The industrial-strength steel racks, which attach to the ceiling and are height-adjustable, come in  seven sizes including: 4 ft. by 4 ft., 4 ft. by 8 ft., 2 ft. by 6 ft., 3 ft. by 6 ft., 4 ft. by 6 ft., 3 ft. by 8 ft., and 2 ft. by 8 ft. The storage racks also were sold in two colors, hammertone (gray) or  white.

Remedy:

Consumers with the recalled Overhead Garage Storage Racks should immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax to receive free replacement bolts. SafeRacks/Monsterrax has contacted all known purchasers of the Overhead Garage Storage Racks to provide free replacement bolts.

Incidents/Injuries:

SafeRacks/Monsterrax has received 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report of an injury where the corners of a ceiling mounted rack fell and bruised and cut a consumer’s face.

Sold At:
Online at Costco.com, amazon.com, saferacks.com, monsterrax.com and other websites from September 2021 through December 2021 for about $140.
Importer(s):

Eagle Industrial Group Inc., of Rancho Santa Margarita, California  

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-742
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Eagle Industrial Group Recalls SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The hex bolts in the overhead garage storage racks can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard.  

Recalled LUXE+WILLOW heated blanket
MWA Recalls LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The blanket can overheat if left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Recalled GE refrigerator
GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard

The freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

 

Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 25184 Nebula Queen
Bestar Recalls Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; One Adult Death Reported (Recall Alert)

The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards. 

Front of recalled hardwired USI Electric 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02
Universal Security Instruments Recalls Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to Hazardous Levels of Carbon Monoxide

The alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, poisonous gas.

Recalled Portable Water Immersion Heater
ToolGuards Portable Water Immersion Heaters Recalled Due to Shock, Electrocution and Fire Hazards; Imported by FXswede AB; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The water immersion heater can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing shock, electrocution and fire hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product