Eagle Industrial Group Recalls SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The hex bolts in the overhead garage storage racks can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard.
SafeRacks toll-free at 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT., Monday through Friday, or by email at consumersupport@saferacks.com or online at https://www.saferacks.com and click on the button near the bottom, in the center that is labeled “Recalls” or www.monsterrax.com and click on the button near the bottom right that is labeled “Recalls” or click on https://ww.saferacks.com/recalls or https://www.monsterrax.com/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks. The industrial-strength steel racks, which attach to the ceiling and are height-adjustable, come in seven sizes including: 4 ft. by 4 ft., 4 ft. by 8 ft., 2 ft. by 6 ft., 3 ft. by 6 ft., 4 ft. by 6 ft., 3 ft. by 8 ft., and 2 ft. by 8 ft. The storage racks also were sold in two colors, hammertone (gray) or white.
Consumers with the recalled Overhead Garage Storage Racks should immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax to receive free replacement bolts. SafeRacks/Monsterrax has contacted all known purchasers of the Overhead Garage Storage Racks to provide free replacement bolts.
SafeRacks/Monsterrax has received 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report of an injury where the corners of a ceiling mounted rack fell and bruised and cut a consumer’s face.
Eagle Industrial Group Inc., of Rancho Santa Margarita, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
