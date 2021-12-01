E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 301,800
E-filliate toll-free at 888-979-4439 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at DW2091@efilliate.com or online at https://www.efilliate.com/notices/DXMA1902091 or at www.efilliate.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones. The earphones have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. Manufacture codes included in this recall are D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. The manufacture code is printed on the left side of the band. If no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement.
E-filliate has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.
The Home Depot, Lowe’s stores and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 through July 2021 for about $60.
E-filliate Inc., of Rancho Cordova, California
