 Skip to main content

E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones
  • Close-up of neckband with location of manufacturing code
Name of Product:
DEWALT ® Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones
Hazard:

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 01, 2021
Units:

About 301,800

Consumer Contact

E-filliate toll-free at 888-979-4439 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at DW2091@efilliate.com or online at https://www.efilliate.com/notices/DXMA1902091 or at www.efilliate.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones. The earphones have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. Manufacture codes included in this recall are D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104.  The manufacture code is printed on the left side of the band. If no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

E-filliate has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

Sold At

The Home Depot, Lowe’s stores and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 through July 2021 for about $60.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

E-filliate Inc., of Rancho Cordova, California

Recall number:
22-023
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones
E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Projector Flashlights
Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

Recalled myCharge Adventure Mega
myCharge Recalls Powerbanks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled LF2/LF2+ projector front
Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The projector’s fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled RESU 10H home battery
LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

The home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.

Recalled “Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface” as sold separately and with the Oculus Quest 2 Headset
Facebook Technologies Recalls Removable Foam Facial Interfaces for Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard (Recall Alert)

The foam facial interfaces can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov