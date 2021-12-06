Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, of Port Washington, New York, are announcing the voluntary recall of four different models of its Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails. Drive has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with two of its Bed Assist Handle bed rails (models 15064 and RTL15073). The deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015, and involved a 93-year-old woman at her home in California, and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada. In both incidents, the bed rails were not securely attached to the bed and the users became entrapped between the product and their mattress.

This recall involves four models of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare’s adult portable bed rails:

Model Product Product as Sold on Amazon: Dimensions 15064 Bed Assist Handle Home Bed Assist Handle About 21 inches high and 12 inches wide 15062 Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board About 23 inches high and 12 inches wide RTL15073 Home Bed Assist Handle Home Bed Assist Handle About 13-17 inches high (adjustable) and 19 inches wide RTL15063-ADJ Home Bed Assist Handle Adjustable Height Home Bed Assist Handle About 15-20 inches high (adjustable) and 20 inches wide

The name “Drive” and the model number are printed on a label located on the product’s metal tubing. The rails are made of steel tubing either in white or chrome. Models RTL15063-ADJ and RTL15073 include black non-slip padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. Model 15062 features a wooden under-bed board attached to the grip handle.



Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare sold about 496,100 of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com . The bed rails were sold from October 2007 through December 2021 for between $30 and $80.

Drive Medical also sold about 68,000 units in Canada. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare sold about 119 units in Mexico.