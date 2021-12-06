 Skip to main content

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

Bed Assist Handles and Bed Assist Rail
When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Refund
December 06, 2021
About 496,100 (68,000 units in Canada) (119 units in Mexico)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare to receive a full refund. Contact Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare at 877-467-3099 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.drivemedical.com and click on “Important Safety Information” at the top of the page or at: www.recallrtr.com/bedhandles.

Recall Details

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, of Port Washington, New York, are announcing the voluntary recall of  four different models of its Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails. Drive has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with two of its Bed Assist Handle bed rails (models 15064 and RTL15073). The deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015, and involved a 93-year-old woman at her home in California, and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada. In both incidents, the bed rails were not securely attached to the bed and the users became entrapped between the product and their mattress.

This recall involves four models of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare’s adult portable bed rails: 

15064

Bed Assist Handle 

Home Bed Assist Handle

About 21 inches high and 12 inches wide

15062

Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board

Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board

About 23 inches high and 12 inches wide

RTL15073

Home Bed Assist Handle 

Home Bed Assist Handle

About 13-17 inches high (adjustable) and 19 inches wide

RTL15063-ADJ

Home Bed Assist Handle

Adjustable Height Home Bed Assist Handle

About 15-20 inches high (adjustable) and 20 inches wide

 

The name “Drive” and the model number are printed on a label located on the product’s metal tubing. The rails are made of steel tubing either in white or chrome. Models RTL15063-ADJ and RTL15073 include black non-slip padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. Model 15062 features a wooden under-bed board attached to the grip handle.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare sold about 496,100 of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2007 through December 2021 for between $30 and $80. 

Drive Medical also sold about 68,000 units in Canada. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare sold about 119 units in Mexico. 

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

 

Recall number:
22-025
