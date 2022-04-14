Diving Inflation Valves Recalled Due to Risk of Hypothermia; Manufactured by SI TECH

The internal part in the valve can malfunction while in use, causing loss of inflation and thermal protection, posing a risk of hypothermia to the consumer.
About 1,670 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)
Ocean Equipment at 800-657-7736 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at sitech@oceanequipment.ca or online at https://oceanequipment.ca/ and click on “Recall Notice” located at the top of the page; or go to https://www.sitech.se/articles/recall.aspx.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Shell Inflation Valves with Int'l Nipples that come with diving dry suits and are also sold separately. The Shell Inflation Valve is used in recreational and technical diving. The recalled valve inflates the diving dry suit to allow the diver to equalize air pressure while descending in the water by pressing on the valve and it provides thermal protection to the diver.
The model number and batch code are stamped on the inside of the recalled valve. Instructions on how to find and identify the batch code can be found at www.sitech.se.
|
Model Number
|
Production Batch Code
|
25210
|
JD1, JE2, JE5, JE6, JF6, JG2, JK6, JK9, JKA, JL1, JL3, KA7, KB8, KG2, KH3, KH4, KK7, KL3, LC1, LC2, LC4, LC7, LC9, LD2, LD6, LD7, LD8
|
25215
|
JG1, KA9, LC5
Consumers should immediately stop using the dry suits with the recalled inflation valve and contact Ocean Equipment to receive a notification form and shipping information to return the recalled valve free of charge. The valve part will be replaced by trained technicians who are exclusively authorized to update the valve with a free replacement valve part.
SI Tech has received three reports of the valve part malfunctioning, resulting in loss of inflation in the dry suit. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.