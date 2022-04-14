Diving Inflation Valves Recalled Due to Risk of Hypothermia; Manufactured by SI TECH

Description:

This recall involves the Shell Inflation Valves with Int'l Nipples that come with diving dry suits and are also sold separately. The Shell Inflation Valve is used in recreational and technical diving. The recalled valve inflates the diving dry suit to allow the diver to equalize air pressure while descending in the water by pressing on the valve and it provides thermal protection to the diver.

The model number and batch code are stamped on the inside of the recalled valve. Instructions on how to find and identify the batch code can be found at www.sitech.se .