Diving Inflation Valves Recalled Due to Risk of Hypothermia; Manufactured by SI TECH

  • Location of the recalled Shell Diving Inflation Valve on the Dry Diving Suit
  • Close-up of the recalled Shell Diving Inflation Valve (Logos on the valve can vary)
  • Location of the Batch Code inside of the recalled Shell Diving Inflation Valve
  • Close-up of the batch code stamped on the inside of the recalled Shell Diving Inflation Valve
Name of Product:
Shell Diving Inflation Valves with Int’l Nipples for diving dry suits
Hazard:

The internal part in the valve can malfunction while in use, causing loss of inflation and thermal protection, posing a risk of hypothermia to the consumer.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 1,670 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ocean Equipment at 800-657-7736 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at sitech@oceanequipment.ca or online at https://oceanequipment.ca/ and click on “Recall Notice” located at the top of the page; or go to https://www.sitech.se/articles/recall.aspx.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Shell Inflation Valves with Int'l Nipples that come with diving dry suits and are also sold separately. The Shell Inflation Valve is used in recreational and technical diving. The recalled valve inflates the diving dry suit to allow the diver to equalize air pressure while descending in the water by pressing on the valve and it provides thermal protection to the diver. 

The model number and batch code are stamped on the inside of the recalled valve. Instructions on how to find and identify the batch code can be found at www.sitech.se.

Model Number

Production Batch Code

25210

JD1, JE2, JE5, JE6, JF6, JG2, JK6, JK9, JKA, JL1, JL3, KA7, KB8, KG2, KH3, KH4, KK7, KL3, LC1, LC2, LC4, LC7, LC9, LD2, LD6, LD7, LD8

25215

JG1, KA9, LC5

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the dry suits with the recalled inflation valve and contact Ocean Equipment to receive a notification form and shipping information to return the recalled valve free of charge. The valve part will be replaced by trained technicians who are exclusively authorized to update the valve with a free replacement valve part.

Incidents/Injuries:

SI Tech has received three reports of the valve part malfunctioning, resulting in loss of inflation in the dry suit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Underwater Development, Tulalip, Washington; Aquala Diving, Shreveport, Louisiana; Underwater Sports, Seattle, Washington and other dealers/dive centers and other dive suit manufacturers and distributors nationwide from April 2019 through May 2021 for about $100 per inflation valve when sold separately.
Manufacturer(s):
SI Tech, of Sweden
Distributor(s):
Ocean Equipment, of Canada
Manufactured In:
Sweden
Recall number:
22-115
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

