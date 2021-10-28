 Skip to main content

Design Within Reach Recalls Arc Collection Furniture Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

  SKU code location
Name of Product:
Arc Collection Furniture
Hazard:

Surface paint on the furniture contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 28, 2021
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Design Within Reach at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or online at https://www.dwr.com/customerservice-recalls.html?lang=en_US for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Design Within Reach’s Arc Collection furniture. The chairs, barstools and tables were sold in blue, white and yellow colors. The following SKU codes are printed on a white label affixed to the product packaging: 

Product Name

Color

SKU Codes

Arc Café Chair Frame

Graphite Blue

100193490

Sunrise Yellow

100193491

Ghost White

100193492

Arc Lounge Chair Frame

Graphite Blue

100193495

Sunrise Yellow

100193496

Ghost White

100193497

Arc Barstool Frame

Graphite Blue

100193498

Sunrise Yellow

100193499

Ghost White

100193500

Arc Café Table

Graphite Blue

100193502

Sunrise Yellow

100193503

Ghost White

100193504

Arc Coffee Table

Graphite Blue

100193505

Sunrise Yellow

100193506

Ghost White

100193507

Arc Bar Table

Graphite Blue

100193508

Sunrise Yellow

100193509

Ghost White

100193510
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact Design Within Reach for return instructions and a full refund. Design Within Reach is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

DWR studios and outlets nationwide and online at www.dwr.com and www.Ebay.com  from April 2021 through July 2021 for between $270 and $500 per piece.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Importer(s):

Design Within Reach Inc., of Stamford, Conn.

Recall number:
22-704
