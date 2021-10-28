Design Within Reach Recalls Arc Collection Furniture Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

Surface paint on the furniture contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 200
Design Within Reach at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or online at https://www.dwr.com/customerservice-recalls.html?lang=en_US for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Design Within Reach’s Arc Collection furniture. The chairs, barstools and tables were sold in blue, white and yellow colors. The following SKU codes are printed on a white label affixed to the product packaging:
|
Product Name
|
Color
|
SKU Codes
|
Arc Café Chair Frame
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193490
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193491
|
Ghost White
|
100193492
|
Arc Lounge Chair Frame
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193495
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193496
|
Ghost White
|
100193497
|
Arc Barstool Frame
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193498
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193499
|
Ghost White
|
100193500
|
Arc Café Table
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193502
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193503
|
Ghost White
|
100193504
|
Arc Coffee Table
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193505
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193506
|
Ghost White
|
100193507
|
Arc Bar Table
|
Graphite Blue
|
100193508
|
Sunrise Yellow
|
100193509
|
Ghost White
|
100193510
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact Design Within Reach for return instructions and a full refund. Design Within Reach is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
DWR studios and outlets nationwide and online at www.dwr.com and www.Ebay.com from April 2021 through July 2021 for between $270 and $500 per piece.
Design Within Reach Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.