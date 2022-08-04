 Skip to main content

DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled DeWALT Model DWS779
  • Recalled DeWALT Model DWS779 with date code
  • Recalled DeWALT Model DWS780
Name of Product:
DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws
Hazard:

The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 04, 2022
Units:

About 1,364,000 (In addition, about 118,600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DeWALT at 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.dewalt.com/miter-saw-recall or at www.dewalt.com and click on Support then Safety Notices and Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws.  The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate.  Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected.  For the DWS779 and DWS780 models the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the name plate.  For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries. Only saws without a green dot on the name plate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled miter saws and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or to take their saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair. DeWALT is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

DeWALT has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries. 

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores, The Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from April 2019 through May 2022 for between $600 and $820.
Importer(s):

DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Maryland

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and Mexico
Recall number:
22-196
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled DeWALT Model DWS779
DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.  

Recalled Makita cordless hedge trimmer
Makita U.S.A. Recalls Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.  

Furnace configurations for recalled evaporator coil drain pans showing an up-flow coil configuration
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Those Installed with Non-Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

 

Recalled Laars Boiler
Laars Heating Systems Company Recalls Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

The blocked vent temperature switch (BVTS) can malfunction, which can cause the release of gases, including carbon monoxide (CO), into consumers’ homes, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Recalled FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

One of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls. 

Recalled Coda pendant light fixtures
Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product