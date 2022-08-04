DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.
About 1,364,000 (In addition, about 118,600 were sold in Canada)
DeWALT at 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.dewalt.com/miter-saw-recall or at www.dewalt.com and click on Support then Safety Notices and Recalls for more information.
This recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate. Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected. For the DWS779 and DWS780 models the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the name plate. For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries. Only saws without a green dot on the name plate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled miter saws and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or to take their saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair. DeWALT is directly contacting all known purchasers.
DeWALT has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.
DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Maryland
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
