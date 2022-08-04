DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

Description:

This recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate. Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected. For the DWS779 and DWS780 models the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the name plate. For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries. Only saws without a green dot on the name plate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.