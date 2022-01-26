DeWALT Recalls 18-inch Corded Chain Saws Due to Injury Hazard

The chain saw can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user.
About 8,500
DeWALT toll-free at 855- 474-5875 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email at recall@sbdinc.com or online at https://www.dewalt.com/support/safety-notices-and-recalls or at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the DeWALT DWCS600, Type 1 18-inch 15-amp corded chain saws. The chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover. Only chain saws with date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 are affected by this recall. The date code is stamped on the bottom of the chain saw, behind the chain/bar. DeWALT and 18-in. are written on the blade.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and contact DEWALT to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product directly to DEWALT in order to receive a free replacement chain saw.
None reported
DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Maryland
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
