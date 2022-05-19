DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

A software malfunction in the electrical system can continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued momentum, when the rider is not actively controlling the hoverboard, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 93,000
DGL toll-free at 888-556-8426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.dglusa.com and click on "Safety Recall" to submit a repair request.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY. They were sold in black only with blue LED lights on the hoverboard deck near the foot pads. Hover-1 is written on the front of the hoverboard. Recalled hoverboards have a serial number on the bottom of the hoverboard beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009 or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010. A warning label can be found on the bottom of the hoverboard next to the serial number. The warning label, at the bottom right, states “H1-SPFY.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to ship affected units to an authorized repair shop free of charge.
The firm has received 29 reports of a software issue that caused the hoverboard to provide continued assistance when the rider was not actively controlling the hoverboard. Four minor injuries have been reported.
DGL Group LTD., of Edison, New Jersey
