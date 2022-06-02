 Skip to main content

DEMDACO Recalls Microwavable Bowl Holders Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Microwavable bowl holders
Hazard:

The bowl holder’s fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 56,200 (In addition, 369 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Demdaco toll-free at 888-336-3226 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customercare@demdaco.com or online at www.demdaco.com/recall-information or www.demdaco.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Demdaco brand microwavable bowl holders made of cotton and linen fabric. They measure 6.5 inches square for the small bowl holder, 8 inches square for the large bowl holder and were sold in 27 designs. DEMDACO is printed on the tag sewn into the side of the microwavable bowl holder.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the microwavable bowl holders and contact Demdaco for a full refund. Consumers can return the bowl holder to the place where it was purchased or request free return shipping by contacting Demdaco directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of incidents of charring from the bowl holders catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Gift shops, hardware stores, florists, drug stores and pharmacies nationwide and online at Demdaco.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and Zulily.com from June 2020 through March 2022 for about $23.
Importer(s):

Demdaco, of Leawood, Kansas

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-144
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recalled DEMDACO microwavable bowl holder
