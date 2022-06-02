DEMDACO Recalls Microwavable Bowl Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The bowl holder’s fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard.
About 56,200 (In addition, 369 were sold in Canada)
This recall involves Demdaco brand microwavable bowl holders made of cotton and linen fabric. They measure 6.5 inches square for the small bowl holder, 8 inches square for the large bowl holder and were sold in 27 designs. DEMDACO is printed on the tag sewn into the side of the microwavable bowl holder.
Consumers should immediately stop using the microwavable bowl holders and contact Demdaco for a full refund. Consumers can return the bowl holder to the place where it was purchased or request free return shipping by contacting Demdaco directly.
The firm has received three reports of incidents of charring from the bowl holders catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
Demdaco, of Leawood, Kansas
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
