Custom Elevator Recalls Residential Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children; One Death Reported

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Custom Elevator, of Plumsteadville, Pennsylvania, are announcing this voluntary recall of certain of the 15,200 residential elevators manufactured by Custom Elevator since 2003. Contact www.customelevator.com or go to http://www.homeelevator-recall.com/customelevator for those specific elevators subject to the recall. Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

In July 2021, a 7-year-old child died in a vacation home in North Carolina after becoming entrapped in a residential elevator. The elevator was manufactured by Custom Elevator and installed and serviced by a third-party installation company.

This recall involves select Custom Elevator residential elevators with either hydraulic drives (HYD) or winding drum drives (WD). The Custom Elevator brand name is located on the controllers and hydraulic power unit. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.

Custom Elevators sold the units to elevator contactors nationwide from 2003 through August 2022 for between $10,000 and $25,000, excluding installation costs charged by third party installation companies.

Consumers should keep young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact Custom Elevator for free space guards to eliminate any hazardous gaps. Custom Elevator will provide consumers with instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided upon request.

Contact Custom Elevator toll-free at 888-443-2800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at spaceguards@customelevatorinc.com or online at http://www.homeelevator-recall.com/customelevator or www.customelevatorinc.com and click on “Important Recall Notice” at the home page for more information.

The recalled elevators were manufactured in the United States by Custom Elevator.