Crye Precision Recalls LRB™ Leg Loops Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The buckle on the leg loops, when worn with a load-rated belt, can loosen and slip, posing a fall hazard.
About 300
Crye Precision collect at 718-246-3838 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; email at returns@cryeprecision.com or online at https://www.cryeprecision.com/Recalls or www.cryeprecision.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Crye Precision LRB Leg Loops with model number MRBLL1 which is printed on a label sewn on the inside of the left or right leg loop. The load-rated leg loops used with a load-rated belt create a mountaineering harness used for mountain climbing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LRB Leg Loops and contact Crye Precision to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled leg loops for a full refund. Crye is contacting all known purchasers about the recall.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.