Colony Brands Recalls Children’s Wood Wagons Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Covered Wagon
Name of Product:
Covered Wood Wagons
Hazard:

Paint on the wood wagons, the plastic handles, and the red plastic cover contain levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 06, 2022
Units:

About 20

Consumer Contact

Colony Brands at 800-991-4442 between 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or email CallCenterProductQAteam@sccompanies.com or the applicable seller at customerservice@wards.com or customerservice@ginnys.com. Consumers can find information regarding the recall at https://www.colonybrands.com/customers/safety-information/ or on the Product Recall Information link at the bottom of the sellers’ websites at https://wards.com/ or https://ginnys.com/.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s covered wood-sided wagons with a red and white metal frame and black handle grips and wheels. The wagon has 150-pound capacity and measures 34 inches high by 23 inches wide by 22 inches high (40 inches with cover).  The wagon comes with a red plastic covering. Lot number 210503SSM is printed on the bottom of the wagon.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled wagons away from children and return them for a full refund. The involved retailers are contacting all known purchasers to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled product is returned.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At
Montgomery Ward’s and Ginny’s catalogs and online at Wards.com and Ginnys.com from September 2021 through October 2021 for about $100.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Colony Brands Inc., of Monroe, Wisconsin

Recall number:
22-715
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov