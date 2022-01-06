Colony Brands Recalls Children’s Wood Wagons Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Paint on the wood wagons, the plastic handles, and the red plastic cover contain levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
Colony Brands at 800-991-4442 between 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or email CallCenterProductQAteam@sccompanies.com or the applicable seller at customerservice@wards.com or customerservice@ginnys.com. Consumers can find information regarding the recall at https://www.colonybrands.com/customers/safety-information/ or on the Product Recall Information link at the bottom of the sellers’ websites at https://wards.com/ or https://ginnys.com/.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s covered wood-sided wagons with a red and white metal frame and black handle grips and wheels. The wagon has 150-pound capacity and measures 34 inches high by 23 inches wide by 22 inches high (40 inches with cover). The wagon comes with a red plastic covering. Lot number 210503SSM is printed on the bottom of the wagon.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled wagons away from children and return them for a full refund. The involved retailers are contacting all known purchasers to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled product is returned.
None reported
Colony Brands Inc., of Monroe, Wisconsin
