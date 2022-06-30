 Skip to main content

Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Kids Tales; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  Recalled Kids Tales pajamas, various print designs
  • Recalled Kids Tales pajamas
Name of Product:
Children’s Pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 30, 2022
Units:

About 9,100

Consumer Contact

Kids Tales by email at fzskmyyxgs@outlook.com, or online at http://www.fzskmyyxgs.com/bk_25682537.html for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kids Tales-branded children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane pajamas. They were sold in various print designs and colors, and individually or as a set of two. The single-piece, short-sleeved, footless pajamas were sold in five sizes 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T) and in various prints. “Kids Tales,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Kids Tales for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajamas will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through April 2022 for between $13 and $33, depending on the style and if sold individually or as a set.
Importer(s):

Kids Tales, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-177
