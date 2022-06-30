Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Kids Tales; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 9,100
Kids Tales by email at fzskmyyxgs@outlook.com, or online at http://www.fzskmyyxgs.com/bk_25682537.html for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kids Tales-branded children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane pajamas. They were sold in various print designs and colors, and individually or as a set of two. The single-piece, short-sleeved, footless pajamas were sold in five sizes 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T) and in various prints. “Kids Tales,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Kids Tales for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajamas will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Kids Tales, of China
