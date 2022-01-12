Children’s Robes Recalled by HulovoX Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,500
HulovoX at 800-316-0241 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hulovox-recall@outlook.com or online at: www.hulovox.com/page/html/contact.php or www.hulovox.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% micro polyester and were available in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in twenty-two multicolored tie-dye and rainbow colorways. The robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, internal button closure and some have a hood with unicorn décor features such as a mane, ears and horn. The sewn-in neck label states the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China.” The sewn-in side seam label states the garment’s size.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact HulovoX to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.
None reported
HulovoX, of Zhejiang in China
