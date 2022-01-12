 Skip to main content

Children’s Robes Recalled by HulovoX Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Heart Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Stars Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Stars Pink/Blue Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Horses Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: Blue With White Stars
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Dots Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: Purple Tie-Dye With Dots
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: Pink With Dots
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: Rose/Yellow/Orange Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: White Dots Blue Tie-Dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: Pink Tie-Dye White Unicorns
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: pink tie-dye with dots
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: purple tie-dye with horses
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: stripe tie-dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: yellow tie-dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: yellow tie-dye with stars
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: purple white dots
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: stripe tie-dye with unicorn heads
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: stripe tie-dye
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: yellow tie-dye with unicorns
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: purple white unicorns
  • Recalled Children’s Robe: blue/purple/orange with dots
Name of Product:
Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 12, 2022
Units:

About 3,500

Consumer Contact

HulovoX at 800-316-0241 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hulovox-recall@outlook.com or online at: www.hulovox.com/page/html/contact.php or www.hulovox.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% micro polyester and were available in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in twenty-two multicolored tie-dye and rainbow colorways. The robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, internal button closure and some have a hood with unicorn décor features such as a mane, ears and horn. The sewn-in neck label states the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China.” The sewn-in side seam label states the garment’s size.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact HulovoX to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $30.
Manufactured In:
China
Retailer:

HulovoX, of Zhejiang in China

Recall number:
22-053
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Children’s Robe: White Heart Tie-Dye
Children’s Robes Recalled by HulovoX Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Recalled Native Creation Small Wool Sweater, dark gray base with multi-colored patterns
Native Creation Recalls Sweaters Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban

Paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.

Recalled Angel Line Brandon Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with angled ladder
Longwood Forest Recalls Angel Line Bunk Beds with Angled Ladders Due to Serious Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 2-Year-Old Child’s Death Reported

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted, causing the gap between the ladder step and bed frame to open wider than 3.5 inches, posing serious entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Recalled Karmas Far 3-in-1 baby bath tub chair, toddler booster seat
Karmas Far Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Recalled Mark of Fifth Avenue children’s robe – navy
Mark of Fifth Avenue Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Hanna Andersson Baby Ruffle Romper in Petal Pink
Hanna Andersson Recalls Baby Ruffle Rompers Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The snaps on the romper can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov