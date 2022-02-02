Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BAOPTEIL; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,800
BAOPTEIL via email at 244882378@qq.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves BAOPTEIL-branded children’s 100% micro polyester (fleece) robes. They were sold in various colors, patterns, and in sizes 2T through 14 Years. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the robes for a full refund. Consumers can also contact BAOPTEIL to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the robes for a full refund.
None reported
BAOPTEIL, of China
