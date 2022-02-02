 Skip to main content

Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BAOPTEIL; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe – Solid pink
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Black and red plaid
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe – Solid blue
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Shark motif
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Police motif
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Owl motif
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Alligator motif
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Multi-shark motif
  • Recalled BAOPTEIL children’s robe - Blue and black plaid
Name of Product:
Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 02, 2022
Units:

About 3,800

Consumer Contact

BAOPTEIL via email at 244882378@qq.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BAOPTEIL-branded children’s 100% micro polyester (fleece) robes. They were sold in various colors, patterns, and in sizes 2T through 14 Years. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the robes for a full refund. Consumers can also contact BAOPTEIL to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the robes for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At
Online at www.Amazon.com from December 2019 through August 2021 from between $6 and $19.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

BAOPTEIL, of China 

Distributor(s):
Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.
Recall number:
22-066
